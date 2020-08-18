National gymnasts win 8 medals

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Young national gymnasts have successfully performed at Colombian's Gran Premio Virtual Bacata Championship.

The gymnasts enriched the country's medal haul with eight medals, Azerisport reported.

The national team brought home four gold and silver medals. The four gold medals came from Kamilla Baghirova, Nazrin Salmanli, Mariam Ionis and Azada Atakishiyeva. At the same time, Alina Yusifli, Nihal Ahmadsoy, Azada Atakishiyeva and Leyla Nemakina brought home four silver medals.

Initiated by Colombian Gymnastics Federation, the competition encouraged gymnasts of all levels to share a virtual interaction space during self-isolation. Two master classes for both male and female artistic gymnasts and one for female rhythmic gymnasts were successfully held as part of the competition.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has experienced revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.



