National team to compete at FIDE Online Olympiad

Azerbaijani chess team will take part in FIDE Online Olympiad. The chess players will compete in the "Top Division", which includes 40 teams.

The national team includes chess players Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Gulnar Mammadova, Vugar Asadli and Khanum Balacayeva.

The list of reserve chess players features Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Turkan Mammadyarova, Ulviya Fataliyeva, Aydin Suleymanli and Govhar Beydullayeva.The team's capitans include Eltaj Safarli and Rahim Gasimov

The International Chess Federation has announced the FIDE Online Olympiad, a new major team competition to be held online from July 22 till August 30th, 2020.

However, the main 2020 Chess Olympiad, scheduled for August 5-17, has been moved to 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic.

The event consists of two main stages: a division stage and a playoff stage. There will be five divisions and a combination of qualification and seedings will eventually determine what the top division will look like.

The top division features five seeded teams, five nominated teams, and 15 teams that qualified from the second division. Divided into four pools, the top three teams of each pool qualify for the playoff stage.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will take place in Moscow, Russia. Moscow is set to become the first city to host the Chess Olympiad three times. (1956 and 1994).