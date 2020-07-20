PFL awards national football teams

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Professional Football League (PFL) has awarded the medalists of the First Division for 2019-2020 season.

The bronze medals went to the president of Zagatala football club Musa Gurbanov. Sabail-2 football club's director Faraj Aliyev and head coach Mirbagir Isayev were handed the silver medals.

Turan Tovuz team was represented by the chairman of the club's Supervisory Board Ogtay Abdullayev, head coach Ilham Yadullayev and the team's vice-captain Agshin Mukhtaroghlu.

Gold medals and a trophy were presented to the captain.

All the medals will be further given to the football players by the coaches.

The Azerbaijan First Division is the second highest professional division in Azerbaijani professional football. The division is run by Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA).

The First Division currently consists of 14 teams. All teams play each other two times.