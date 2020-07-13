National triathlonists to compete in Estonia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The national triathlon team will compete at Tartu ETU Triathlon European Championships 2020 to be held in Estonia on August 28-30.

Racing weekend will also host many other events such as Open Water Swim (1,5km), city run and kids races. The ETU Championships will be marked with many spectacular concerts and cultural activities across the city.

Over the past years, national triathlon team has successfully represented Azerbaijan at international sport area.

Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation was established in 2013. Currently, it is being affiliated with both World Triathlon Union and European Triathlon Union on the basis of the official appeal of the National Olympic Committee.

Triathlon is a multiple-stage competition involving the completion of three continuous and sequential endurance disciplines, with the most popular form involving swimming, cycling, and running in immediate succession over various distances.