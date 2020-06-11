TODAY.AZ / Sports

Baku City Circuit denies information on cancelling 2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

11 June 2020 [14:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


Akbar Mammadov

The Baku City Circuit (BCC) has clarified the information spread in foreign media about the cancellation of the 2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Formula 1 over COVID-19, local media reported on 11 June.

According to the report, at present, there is no official information about the cancellation of the 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

BCC told the local media that the Azerbaijani Grand Prix still seems to have been postponed in this year's Formula 1 calendar.

“Discussions continue between BCC and Formula 1 management”, the report said.

It should be noted that the 2020 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan was scheduled for June 5-7.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race was postponed on 23 March.

