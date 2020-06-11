Baku City Circuit denies information on cancelling 2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Azernews





Akbar Mammadov

The Baku City Circuit (BCC) has clarified the information spread in foreign media about the cancellation of the 2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Formula 1 over COVID-19, local media reported on 11 June.

According to the report, at present, there is no official information about the cancellation of the 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

BCC told the local media that the Azerbaijani Grand Prix still seems to have been postponed in this year's Formula 1 calendar.

“Discussions continue between BCC and Formula 1 management”, the report said.

It should be noted that the 2020 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan was scheduled for June 5-7.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race was postponed on 23 March.