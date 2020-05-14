Baku City Circuit: Talks on date of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 continue

By Trend





The date of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 race has yet to be set, a source in the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend on May 13.

The management of the Formula 1 group has not yet announced the new calendar for 2020, said the source.

The source added that Baku City Circuit Operations Company is in constant contact with representatives of Formula 1 on this issue.

At present, installation work in connection with competitions in Baku has not yet begun. It will commence after determining the date of the event, said the source.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 was scheduled to be held on June 5-7. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition has been postponed for an indefinite period.