Azerbaijani chess players are among FIDE’s best 100

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The World Chess Federation (FIDE) has included eight Azerbaijani chess players in its new ranking list that includes the best 100 chess players around the world.

Thus, Teymur Rajabov maintained his position in the 9th tier (2765) and Shahriyar Mammadyarov is still in the 11th place with 2764 rating points. Among Azerbaijan’s other chess players, Gadir Huseynov took the 72nd place (2665), Nijat Abasov-74th (2664), Rauf Mammadov-90th (2654) in the first hundred chess players.

The current world champion, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2863), American Fabiano Caruana (2835) and Chinese Liren Ding (2791) are in the top three.

Chinese Hou Yifan (2658) has still taken the first place in the women's rankings, while Indian chess player Humpi Koneru (2586) is in the second place, and Russian Alexandra Goryachkina (2582) is in the third place.

Azerbaijani female chess players are also among the first hundred chess players. The best ranking belongs to Gunay Mammadzade-29th with 2443 points, Gulnar Mammadova-77th (2382) and Khanim Balajayeva-86th (2376).