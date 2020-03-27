TODAY.AZ / Sports

AGF teams transfers part of their salaries to fund to support fight against coronavirus

26 March 2020 [17:48] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The team of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), coaches and athletes of the national teams in rhythmic gymnastics, male and female gymnastics, tumbling and a trampoline, as well as medical staff, transferred a part of their salaries in the amount of 20,000 manat ($11,764) to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to the AGF.

Every day, except Saturday and Sunday, morning exercises are held for citizens of all age groups in the official AGF Instagram page, said in AGF’s statement.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/sports/192369.html

Print version

Views: 194

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also