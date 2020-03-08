Ukrainian gymnast wins gold in pommel horse exercises at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament

By Trend





Ukrainian gymnast Radomyr Stelmakh (13.500 points) won gold medal in pommel horse exercises at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

Georgian gymnast Dachi Dolidze (13.350 points) ranked second, while another Ukrainian gymnast came in third with 13.250 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast Rasul Ahmadzade came in eighth with 10.950 points.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.