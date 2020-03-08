Awarding ceremony held for AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Baku

Awarding ceremony for winners and prize winners in the team event and individual all-around of the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 7, Trend reports.

In the individual all-around program, Vladimir Kostyuk (Ukraine) came in first, followed by Radomir Stelmakh (Ukraine) and Hasan Bulut (Turkey).

The awards were presented by the managers of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farid Mammadzade, Viktoria Abushova and the representative of the Baku Gymnastics School of Inara Israfilbekova.

In the team event, the first place was taken by the Ukrainian team (231,000 points), followed by the Turkish team (226.650 points) and the Azerbaijani team (218.300 points).

The awards were presented by the head coach of the Azerbaijani men's gymnastics team Rza Aliyev, vice-president of the Georgian Gymnastics Federation Besarion Gamsakhurdia, international referee Zbigniew Pelch.

AGF Trophy Cup for the highest executive score was awarded to Azerbaijani gymnast Ramin Damirov. The award was presented to the athlete by the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

At the AGF Junior Trophy tournament, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ramin Damirov, Mansum Safarov, Anar Hasanov, Rasul Ahmadzade and Aghakazim Rustamov.

Outside the competition program, Azerbaijani gymnast Samad Mammadli will also perform in the tournament.



