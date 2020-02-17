Winners at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling awarded in Baku

By Trend





The awarding ceremony for winners of the synchronized trampoline program at the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 16, Trend reports.

Among women, Russian gymnasts Iana Lebedeva and Irina Kundius ranked first, while Ukrainian gymnasts Svitlana Malkova and Maryna Kyiko ranked second and US gymnasts Nicole Ahsinger and Jessica Stevens came in third.

The awards were presented to the winners by the Vice-President of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics Technical Committee Miguel Vicente, Judge of International Category in Trampoline Gymnastics Kamil Guliyev and representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Gasimov.

Among men, Belarusian gymnasts Uladzislau Hancharou and Aleh Rabtsau ranked first, while French gymnasts Pierre Gouzou and Michael Viviani ranked second and Kazakh gymnasts Pirmammad Aliyev and Danil Mussabayev came in third.

The awards were presented to the winners by the Member of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics Technical Committee Nikolai Makarov, Director of the Competitions Natalya Bulanova and Head Coach of the Azerbaijani National Team in Trampoline Gymnastics Vladimir Shulikin.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. Azerbaijan is represented by gymnast Farid Mustafayev in the tumbling finals on Feb. 16.

The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Last year's World Cup in trampoline and tumbling in Baku also gave license to the Olympic Games, and in 2018, the European Championship for this type of gymnastics with the participation of 26 countries was held for the first time in the Azerbaijani capital. The World Trampoline Championship will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2021.







