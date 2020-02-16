Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova presents her program within FIG World Cup

By Trend

Azerbaijani female gymnast Seljan Magsudova has presented her program as part of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku, Trend reports Feb. 15.

Seljan Magsudova performed in the individual trampoline program. Judges rated the gymnast’s first attempt at 47.750 points, and the second at 52.185 points. In total, Seljan Magsudova scored 99.935 points. At the moment, the Azerbaijani gymnast is taking the 26th intermediate place in the standings.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.





Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.