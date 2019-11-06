Azerbaijani wrestlers win silver, bronze at junior world championship

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team has won silver and bronze medals of U23 Senior Wrestling Championships being held in Budapest.

Sanan Suleymanov secured a silver medal in men's 72 kg Greco-Roman category at the championship. In 1/8 stage, Suleymanov had a clear victory over Nao Kusaka from Japan (10-0). In the next stage, Suleymanov’s opponent was Juan Sebastian Akk from Norway, who was also defeated by the Azerbaijani wrestler (15-6). In the semifinal, Valentin Petac from Moldova offered no resistance to Suleymanov (6-0). Unfortunately, in the fight for the gold, Suleymanov conceded to Iranian Mohammadreza Abdolhamid Geraei (7-0), securing only silver medal.

Another wrestler Zaur Aliyev, who competed in men's 55 kg Greco-Roman category, took a bronze medal. In 1/8 stage, Aliyev won Georgian Nugzari Tsurtsumia 6-4. In the quarterfinal, Aliyev won Amangali Bekbolatov from Kazakhstan with the same score. Unfortunately, Russian Emin Sefershayev blocked Aliyev’s road to final (7-0). However, in a fight for bronze, Aliyev won a victory over his rival from Armenia Norayr Hakhoyan (6-2) and became third at the championship.

U23 Senior World Championships kicked off in Budapest on October 28 and lasted until November 3.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in Azerbaijan and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of the only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games. Azerbaijan left Rio de Janeiro with a total of 18 medals. Nine of these medals were gained by the national wrestling team.