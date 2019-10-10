National rhythmic, aerobic gymnastics competitions in Azerbaijan allow young athletes to show abilities

By Trend





The competitions of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will allow young athletes to demonstrate their abilities and gain great competitive experience, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 10.

"The competitions of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena on Oct. 10,” the secretary general said. “The competitions will last four days. The competitions of the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will begin on Oct. 11."

The 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup starts on Oct. 12.

“The national competitions in rhythmic and aerobic gymnastics are held in several age groups,” Mammadzade said. “This will allow to reveal leaders among athletes of younger groups, and while moving to the senior group, gymnasts will already know their rivals.”

The secretary general added that the gymnastics sections operate in 17 Azerbaijani districts and AGF has been organizing the Interregional Cup for this kind of sports for the sixth time.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till October 13.

Over 200 athletes from Baku and regions are participating in the events in both gymnastics disciplines.

Over 200 athletes from Baku and regions are participating in the events in both gymnastics disciplines.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.