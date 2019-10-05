TODAY.AZ / Sports

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates chess grandmaster Teymur Rajabov

05 October 2019 [09:19] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to chess grandmaster Teymur Rajabov on the occasion of his victory at the FIDE World Cup in Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk city.

“I extend my cordial congratulations to you as you won the FIDE World Cup in the Russian city of Khanty-Mansiysk,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“Having put in great skill, perseverance and will to win, you opened a brilliant chapter in the history of Azerbaijani sport as our first chess player who claimed a World Cup. I wish you all the best and new victories,” said the president.

