Finalists of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship in Baku defined in group exercises

By Trend

The finalists of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in group exercises with 5 balls were determined at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on September 21, Trend reports.

The teams from Russia (30.000 points), Bulgaria (29.200 points), Japan (29.200 points), Belarus (28.400 points), Ukraine (28.250 points), Italy (27.800 points), Israel (27.450 points) and China (27.150) reached the final. point) reached the finals.

The Azerbaijani team ranked ninth scoring 26.400 points and didn't reach the finals.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.