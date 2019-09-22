Team competitions in group exercises underway at 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku [PHOTO]

By Trend





Team competitions in group exercises continue as part of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Teams from 24 countries are performing with 5 balls, 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs. Azerbaijan is represented by a team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva and Zeynab Hummatova.

Following today’s competitions, finalist teams and winners in the all-around event will be named.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.