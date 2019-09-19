Gymnast from Moldova: Baku - magnificent city

By Trend





Moldovan team has been long and persistently preparing for the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Daria Kuznetsova, a gymnast from Moldova, told Trend September 19.

“I came to Azerbaijan for the first time, but the girls from the team have already been here,” she said. “Before the visit, they said that they liked the gymnastics hall in Baku, that it is big, it’s comfortable to train here, and there are very good doctors who can help in case of injuries. Having arrived in Baku, I saw that this is really true. I also went on excursions, the city is magnificent.”

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.