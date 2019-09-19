Spectator: Gymnasts like to perform in Baku

By Trend





The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is great, spectator of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships Daria Pochenkova, who arrived from Krasnodar, Russia, told Trend on September 18.

"It is comfortable for gymnasts to perform in Baku," she said. “The World Championships have been organized at a high level.”

“Everything is great,” Pochenkova said. “There are friendly volunteers. If any questions arise, they are always ready to help.”

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.