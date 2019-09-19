Competitions of 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships underway in Baku

By Trend





The qualification competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships are underway in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today is the third day of the competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On Sept. 18, qualifications are being held in an individual program, and gymnasts are performing in exercises with clubs and a ribbon.

Azerbaijan is represented by three gymnasts: Zohra Aghamirova, Veronika Hudis and Maryam Safarova. They are performing in exercises with a ribbon.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.







