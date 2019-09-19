Baku hosts award ceremony for winners in finals of individual exercises at 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

By Trend





Awarding ceremony was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on Sept.17 for the winners and prize-winners of the finals in individual exercises of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Trend reports.

Russian gymnast Yekaterina Selezneva ranked first in the exercises with a hoop. Israel’s Linoy Ashram came in second, while another Russian gymnast Dina Averina became the third.

The awards were presented by Morinari Watanabe, President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Yousef Al-Tabbaa, Member of the FIG Executive Committee, and Isabell Sawade, Member of the FIG Technical Committee.

Moreover, Russian gymnast Dina Averina won the gold medal in the exercises with a ball. Arina Averina of Russia won the silver medal, and the bronze medal was grabbed by Linoy Ashram from Israel.

The awards were presented by FIG Vice President Nellie Kim, FIG Athletes' Commission president Liubov Charkashyna and head coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.



The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. As such, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.



More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.



Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.