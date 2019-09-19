Azerbaijan has good, promising gymnasts: Georgian representative

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation team is very friendly and always ready to provide the necessary assistance and support, representative of the Georgian delegation at the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships Nelli Saladze told Trend.

"The most important thing is that the Azerbaijani gymnastics school is developing rapidly. We are pleased that Azerbaijan has good, promising gymnasts. The competitions at the World Championships are very important for everyone, because there is a competition for gaining licenses for the Olympic Games," she said.

Saladze pointed out that the Georgian delegation is always happy to come to the Azerbaijani capital.

"We are always welcome in Baku, we get invited to the training camps. The National Gymnastics Arena is amazing. I am glad that Azerbaijan has such a hall. I hope that there will be such a venue in Georgia as well," Saladze added.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. As such, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.