Over 8.5K tickets sold for Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku

By Trend





More than 8,500 tickets have already been sold to the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, which will be held in Baku on September 16-22, Trend reports.

Foreign fans using the online ticketing system accounted for 45 percent of sales.

During the Championships, the National Gymnastics Arena will host fans from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Israel, Japan, France, Germany, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, Finland, Croatia, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru and Paraguay.

The National Gymnastics Arena is designed for almost 9,000 spectators.








