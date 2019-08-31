Winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in exercises with rope and ball awarded [PHOTO]

Trend:

The winners of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in exercises with a rope and a ball among juniors were named on Aug. 31, Trend reports.

The award ceremony of winners and prize-winners was held.

Lala Gebeibeyova ranked first, Alina Gezalova ranked second, and Fidan Yusifzade ranked third in the exercise with a rope. The gymnasts are representatives of the Ojag Sport club.

Alina Gezalova ranked first, Nigar Usubova ranked second, while Zohra Pashayeva ranked third in the exercise with a ball. The gymnasts represent the Ojag Sport club.

The competitions are being held on August 29-31. Today the finals in certain apparatus competition are being held on the final day of the competitions.

During the three-day tournament, more than 100 gymnasts are participating in the competitions representing “Ojag Sport” Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, “AyUlduz” Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sport Club, Gymkids Club, Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zira Cultural Center as well as Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir cities and Shaghan settlement.

In the individual program, gymnasts in the age categories of "youngsters" (born in 2009-2011), "pre-juniors" (born in 2007-2008), "juniors" (born in 2004-2006) and "seniors" (born 2003 and earlier) are performing at the competitions.