Baku hosts awarding ceremony of 26th Azerbaijan, Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

An awarding ceremony was held at the National Gymnastics Arena for the winners and runners-up of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics among athletes in the adults and juniors age categories, Trendreports.

Among gymnasts in the adults age category, in individual all-around (exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon), Zohra Aghamirova (85.950 points) won the first place, Veronika Hudis (74.150 points) took the second place, and Elizaveta Luzan ranked third ( 71.600 points). Gymnasts are representatives of Azerbaijan's Ojag Sport club.

Among the gymnasts in the juniors age category in individual all-around (exercises with a rope, ball, clubs and ribbon) Alina Gozalova (52.800 points) was awarded the first place, Nigar Usubova (50.650 points) won the second place and Leyli Aghazade (50.400 points) ranked third. Gozalova and Usubova are representing the Ojag Sport club, while Leyli Aghazade represents the city of Sumgayit.

The competitions are held on August 29-31.

In the individual program, gymnasts in the age categories of "youngsters" (born in 2009-2011), "pre-juniors" (born in 2007-2008), "juniors" (born in 2004-2006) and "seniors" (born 2003 and earlier) will perform at the competitions.

During the three-day tournament, more than 100 gymnasts will participate in the competitions representing “Ojag Sport” Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, “AyUlduz” Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sport Club, Gymkids Club, Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zira Cultural Center as well as Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir cities and Shaghan settlement.