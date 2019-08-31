Rivals of Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FC in UEFA Europa League announced

Trend:

The draw for the UEFA Europa League group stage is underway, Trend reports.

The event held in Monaco started at 15:00 (GMT+4).

The opponents of the Azerbaijani representative Qarabag FC were also announced at the ceremony. Before the draw, the teams were divided into baskets according to their rating, with Qarabag FC having ended up in the third basket. The draw will determine the roster of 12 groups overall.

The matches will be held on September 19, October 3, October 24, November 7, November 28 and December 12.

Teams such as Seville (Spain), APOEL (Cyprus), and Dudelange (Luxembourg) will play alongside Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FC in Group A.