National gymnastics team grabs three medals

By Azernews

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan’s rhythmic gymnastics team has won two silver and one bronze medals at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on August 24-25.

On August 24, the first silver came from all-around exercises. According to the results in five-ball exercise, the Azerbaijani team, consisting of Aliya Pashayeva, Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummetova and Daria Sorokina, scored 24.450 points, and got 25.400 points for the composition with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

Thanks to these results, the national team managed to take the second podium place, following the Israeli team with 50.250 points.

In the individual competition, Zohra Agamirova made it to the finals with the ball, becoming the seventh in qualification in this type of program (20.400 points). In the all-around, she became the 13th (76.750 points), and Veronica Goodis took the 12th place (70.500 points).

On the next day, in the final of the five-ball exercise, Azerbaijani team, consisting of Aliya Pashayeva, Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Zeynab Hummetova and Daria Sorokina, took second place, receiving a score of 26.100.

In addition, performance of the team with three hoops and two pairs of clubs brought bronze medal.

In the individual competition, Zohra Agamirova took seventh place in the final of the exercise with the ball, having scored 19.800 points.

Thus, the national team gained three medals at the World Challenge Cup.

Gymnastics is the sport that is paid an increased attention in Azerbaijan. Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has experienced revival since 2002, and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level.

Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).