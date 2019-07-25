Winners of discus throwing competition named at EYOF Baku 2019

By Trend





On the third day of the athletics competitions of the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival EYOF Baku 2019, the prize-winners were determined in the discus throwing category, Trend reports on July 24.

Russian Violetta ?gnatyeva (55,37 meters) ranked first, German Pia Nortchof (54,38 meters) ranked second and Turkish Ozlem Bejrek (53,43 meters) ranked third.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.