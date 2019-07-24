Azerbaijani swimmer reaches semifinals in EYOF Baku 2019

By Trend





Azerbaijani female athlete Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah, competing in swimming competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), has reached the semifinals, Trend reports.

The competitions are being held at the Baku Aquatics Palace.

She showed a result of 1 minute 2.11 seconds in the swimming competitions in the butterfly swimming style.

The semifinals competitions will take place in the evening of July 24th.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.