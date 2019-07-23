Azerbaijani wrestlers gain victories at EYOF Baku 2019

By Trend





Azerbaijani wrestlers successfully started to compete during the third day of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 23.

Azerbaijan is being represented in all seven weight categories.

Member of the Greco-Roman wrestling team (in the weight category up to 65 kilograms) Hasai Hasanli gained a victory over Greek athlete Fotios Bukis scoring 7:0 during the qualifying stage, while Elmir Aliyev (in the weight category up to 51 kilograms) gained a victory over Norwegian Christopher Andersen scoring 8:0 in 1/8 finals.

In freestyle wrestling, Jabrayil Hajiyev, competing in the weight category up to 65 kilograms, gained a victory over Georgian athlete Davit Patsinashvili scoring 13:3, and Kanan Heybatov (weight category up to 51 kilograms) gained a victory over Ukrainian athlete Ivan Terzi scoring 12:2.

Among female wrestlers, Azerbaijani athlete Nigar Mirzazade gained a victory over German athlete Marie Trautmann in the weight category up to 65 kilograms in 1/8 finals scoring 8:0.

Azerbaijani female wrestlers Elnura Mammadova (in the weight category up to 53 kilograms), and Birgul Soltanova (in the weight category up to 57 kilograms) will compete with athletes from Hungary and Russia Flora Vizi and Daria Manuil in 1/8 finals.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held in Baku July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.