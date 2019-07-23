Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach EYOF Baku 2019 semi-finals

By Trend

Azerbaijani wrestlers Kanan Heybatov and Jabrayil Hajiyev gained a victory in 1/4 finals and reached the semi-finals as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019).

Heybatov gained a victory over a Ukrainian athlete, while Hajiyev gained a victory over a Georgian wrestler, during the first match.

Having gained a victory over a Turkish wrestler within a minute, Hajiyev reached 1/4 finals, in which he also defeated a Greek athlete.

The wrestling competitions will complete on July 23 as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival. The wrestlers are competing in all remaining weight categories today.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.