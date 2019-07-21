Wrestler Hagverdiyev bags Azerbaijan’s second gold at EYOF 2019

By Trend





Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Murad Hagverdiyev (45kg) has added a second gold to the nation`s medal haul at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, Trend reports on July 21.

He secured the title after defeating Georgian rival Nikolozi Santeladze 11-4.

On the way to the final, Hagverdiyev beat Russian Eldar Asakaev, Belarus Mikita Berazun, Turkish Bahri Soyler, and Polish Fabian Niedzwiedski.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, will take place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival will be attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. 52 percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes will compete for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes will compete in ten kinds of sports - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

In each of these sports, Azerbaijan will be represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming will compete for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

More than 2,500 volunteers will be involved in the festival.