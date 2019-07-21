XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival starting in Baku today

Trend:

XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival is starting in Baku today, on July 21, Trend reports.

The festival will be held at 12 sports facilities July 21-27.

The festival will be attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. 52 percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes will compete for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

122 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes will compete in ten kinds of sports - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

In each of these sports, Azerbaijan will be represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming will compete for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

More than 2,500 volunteers will be involved in the festival.