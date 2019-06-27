Azerbaijani boxer reaches semifinal at 2nd European Games

By Trend





Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Domingues gained a victory over Belgian Ziyad El Mohorla in 1/4 finals within the second European Games in Minsk, Belarus and reached semifinal, Trend reports.

Domingues defeated the Belgian boxer 5:0.

In the semifinal, which will be held on June 28, the Azerbaijani boxer will compete with the representative of Italy Simone Fiori.

The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.