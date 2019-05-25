Ukraine's gymnast: All conditions created at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku

By Trend





Ukrainian gymnast Yevheniia Nedzvedska is not fully pleased with her performance at the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, Trend reports on May 24.

"I am not fully pleased with my performance,” she said. “There were some mistakes in some elements. I am participating in the individual program and as part of the trio during the championship. It is easier to perform in the individual program because one gymnast is responsible for everything, but as part of a trio or a group, if anyone makes a mistake, the whole team loses."

"All necessary conditions have been created for us to train for the competitions within the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku,” Nedzvedska said. “We had time for training for competitions. I came to Baku for the first time and I really liked your gymnastics arena and the city. We managed to go on excursions in the Old City. Everything is beautiful.”

The competitions are underway on the first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifications among juniors - an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups, aerobic dance are being held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, as well as “Aerobic Dance”, “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be defined for the five best performances.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.