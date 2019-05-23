Azerbaijani gymnast talks upcoming 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships

By Trend





The Azerbaijani national aerobic gymnastics team is training for the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships at a high level, Elchin Mammadov, member of the national aerobic gymnastics team, told Trend on May 23.

"The team has been intensively training for the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships since January,” he added. “We hope that we will adequately represent Azerbaijan at the Championships."

While speaking about the rivals of the Azerbaijani national team, Mammadov stressed that all the participants of the Championships are strong athletes.

"Strong athletes from different countries will participate in the Championships, therefore we consider each team to be our rival,” he said.

“I would like to stress that we will do our best and we will try not to make mistakes,” Mammadov, who will perform in the individual program among men, as part of a trio and in the aerobic dance program among senior gymnasts, added.

The 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships will be held in Baku on May 24-26.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, as well as “Aerobic Dance”, “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be defined for the five best performances.

Over 400 athletes from 22 countries will perform at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan will be represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.