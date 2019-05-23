Gulf Air upgrades Baku aircraft to transport fans of Chelsea and Arsenal

By Trend





Gulf Air - the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier – in a move to facilitate and ease travel of football fans has upgraded its aircraft that is scheduled to operate to Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport on 29 May 2019 for fans of both Arsenal and Chelsea football clubs, Trend reports citing Gulf Air.

The airline will operate its flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to allow more fans to travel and watch the big game between two English giants Arsenal and Chelsea in the final of UEFA Europa League.

With 26 seats in Falcon Gold and 256 in economy class seats, the state-of-the-art Dreamliner will be operated for the first time on the Bahrain-Baku route to cater to the increasing demand from football fans around the Gulf Air’s network to witness the highly anticipated football match of the season.

Gulf Air’s CEO Mr. Krešimir Ku?ko said of this occasion: “The commercial team at Gulf Air is very responsive to events and happenings around our expanding network. When the demand forecast showed an increase we managed to upgrade the operating aircraft on 29th May to our new Dreamliner. The B787-9 has much more capacity than the regular scheduled aircraft to Baku and we are happy to offer this opportunity to all football fans of Arsenal and Chelsea”.

The airline operates 5 weekly flights between Bahrain International Airport and Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Baku as a Gulf Air destination has shown increasing demand since it was launched in 2018.

The UEFA Europa League final match will be held between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 29.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4) at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.