Baku hosts closing ceremony of 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

By Trend





The closing ceremony of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 19, Trend reports.

The event featured the ceremony of handing over the flag of the European Championship. The Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade handed the flag to the President of the European Gymnastics Union (UEG) Farid Gayibov, and he in turn handed it to the Vice-President of the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation Irina Deriugina.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships wrapped up May 19. During the championships, senior female gymnasts were performing in the individual program, while junior gymnasts were participating in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries took part in the championships.







