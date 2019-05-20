Russia’s Dina Averina wins gold at European Championships in Baku

By Trend





Russian gymnast Dina Averina won the gold medal scoring 20.400 points in the exercises with a ribbon at the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, Trend reports.

Earlier Dina Averina won the gold of the European Championship in Baku in exercises with a hoop.

The second place in the ribbon exercises was also taken by the representative of Russia Alexandra Soldatova, who scored 20.300 points, and the third place with the result of 19.750 points was taken by the athlete from Bulgaria Boryana Kalein.

The finals of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the championships, senior female gymnasts are performing in the individual program, while junior gymnasts are participating in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.