Russian gymnasts grab gold in exercises with 5 hoops at European Championships in Baku

By Trend

The Russian junior gymnasts won the gold medal in the exercises with five hoops scoring 24.450 points at the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, Trend reports.

The Ukrainian team ranked second scoring 23.400 points, while the Belarusian team ranked third scoring 23.250 points.

The team of Azerbaijani junior gymnasts ranked sixth scoring 21,500 points.

The finals of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 19.

Today six sets of medals will be awarded (four - for individual exercises and two - for group performances).

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the championships, senior female gymnasts are performing in the individual program, while junior gymnasts are participating in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.