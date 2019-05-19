Finalists named in European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in group exercises with five ribbons

By Trend

The finalists of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in group exercises with five ribbons have been named in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the results, Russia (21.225 points), Israel (20.350 points), Belarus (18.950 points), Ukraine (18.450 points), Italy (19.300 points), Switzerland (17.400 points), Lithuania (17.325 points), Spain (17.300 points) qualified for the finals.

Azerbaijani team ranked 9th with 17.300 points.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.