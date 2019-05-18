Belarusian gymnast: European Championships in Baku left warmest of impressions

By Trend

I like the gymnastics arena in Baku, it is comfortable to perform and train here, Belarusian gymnast Alina Harnasko told Trend.

"Today I had only one performance in the exercise with clubs, where I made a small mistake. The European Championships in Baku left the warmest of impressions on me. We feel active support from the public, and, of course, it is pleasing that Azerbaijanis support us," said the athlete.

Alina Harnasko said that she was in Baku at the World Cup stage in 2018.

"Last year's competitions went good for me, I won medals. I will also say that Baku is a very beautiful city; unfortunately we have not managed to see everything yet, but we will have one day off, and I hope we will be able to walk around the city," the gymnast added.

The 3rd day of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships started on May 18 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Qualifying competitions are to be held today for adult gymnasts in an individual program of exercises with clubs and ribbons, as well as the performance of group teams in exercises with 5 ribbons.



The names of winners in team standings (according to the overall estimates of adult gymnasts and juniors participating in the group exercise program) and in the all-around group exercises will also be announced.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.