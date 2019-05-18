Third day of 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships starts in Baku

By Trend

The 3rd day of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships started on May 18 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.



Qualifying competitions are to be held today for adult gymnasts in an individual program of exercises with clubs and ribbons, as well as the performance of group teams in exercises with 5 ribbons.

The names of winners in team standings (according to the overall estimates of adult gymnasts and juniors participating in the group exercise program) and in the all-around group exercises will also be announced.

An announcement of the names of the winners and prize-winners of the Championship in the individual exercise program in individual subjects and among the teams in the group exercises (five hoops and five ribbons) will take place tomorrow on May 19, on the final day of the competition.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.



Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.