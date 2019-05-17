Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships kick off in Baku

By Trend





The first day of the 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships is underway in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The first day will see competitions among female junior teams in group exercises with five hoops.

The 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships will last until May 19. At the four-day Championship, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, and junior female gymnasts in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the Championships.

Azerbaijan at the European Championships is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and by a team that includes Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova and Farida Safiyarzade in the group exercise program.

The second day of the competition that will take place on May 17 will see qualifications of senior gymnasts in the individual program of exercises with a hoop and a ball.

On May 18, qualifications will be held in the individual program of exercises with clubs and ribbon, as well as the performance of group teams in the exercises with five ribbons. On the same day, the names of the winners in the team competition will be announced (according to the overall estimates of senior and junior female gymnasts performing in the group exercise program) and in the all-around group exercises.

On the final day of the competitions, May 19, the names of the winners and prize-winners of the championship in the individual exercise program on separate apparatuses and among the teams in the group exercises (five hoops and five ribbons) will be announced.







