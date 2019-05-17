UEG President announces opening of European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

By Trend





The 35th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics opened in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 16, Trend reports.

The opening of the European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku was announced by Farid Gayibov, President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG), speaking at the event.

“Ladies and gentlemen, dear guests, I welcome you on behalf of the European Union of Gymnastics. Greetings to all of you in this beautiful Gymnastics Arena. This is for the fourth time that Azerbaijan organizes the European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics – and as usually, you see that all facilities are provided for our participants, and the championship will be held at the highest level. For this I want to express my gratitude to the president of the Gymnastics Federation of the country, Mehriban Aliyeva, all members of the organizing committee, and volunteers,” Gayibov said at the opening.

On May 16-19, the 35th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics will take place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries of the world take part in the Championship.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Medina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.







