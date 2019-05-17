Azerbaijan’s team reaches finals of European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s team with a score of 21.650 points has reached the finals in the exercises with five hoops of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, Trendreports.

Finalists among female junior gymnast teams in group exercises with five hoops have been determined in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku as part of the European Championships competitions.

The teams from Russia (23.7000 points), Belarus (23.100 points), Italy (23.050 points), Ukraine (21.800 points), Azerbaijan (21.650 points), Spain (21.400 points), Estonia (21.400 points) and Lithuania (20.725 points) have reached the finals.

The 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.