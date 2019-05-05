Winner of Baku Marathon 2019 among women defined

By Trend

Participant from Ukraine Valentina Poltavska was the first one among the women to cross the finish line of the Baku Marathon 2019, Trend reports.

Baku Marathon 2019 is underway with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The marathon, held under the motto "Win the Wind!", has been organized for the fourth consecutive year.

Baku Marathon 2019, with a 21-kilometer-long route, starts from the State Flag Square and ends at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Awards will be presented on the results of the Baku Marathon 2019 in two categories. Men and women participating in the marathon will compete for the first three places. The first place winner will receive 3,000 manats, the second place winner will get 2,000 manats, the third place will receive 1,000 manats. Gifts, medals and certificates will also be presented. Moreover, all participants of the marathon and volunteers who provide support in organizing the competition, will be awarded with certificates.

The first 1000 participants who crossed the finish line will be awarded with special medals of Baku Marathon 2019.