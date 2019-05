Sporting CP beat hosts Kairat Almaty 2-1 to win the UEFA Futsal Champions League title, while Barça edged Inter FS for bronze, according to the official website of UEFA.





Diego Cavinato turned in Cardinal's pass to put Sporting ahead just after the break. Sporting's other Italian, Alex Merlim, doubled the lead with a thunderbolt. Douglas Junior gave Kairat late hope.