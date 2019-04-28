President Ilham Aliyev awards winners of SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1 Race [VIDEO]

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has attended the award ceremony of winners of SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1 Race in Baku, Trend reports.

President Aliyev presented the Cup to Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes who is the winner of SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1 Race, as well as the Cup of Constructors to the representative of Mercedes team.

Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov awarded Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes who came in second.

President of the Azerbaijani Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov awarded Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari who came in third.

The length of the Baku track where teams competed for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.



