Anthem of Azerbaijan performed in new arrangement in F1 opening ceremony

By Trend





The national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed in a new arrangement at the opening ceremony of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku, Trend reports.

The anthem was performed in a new arrangement by singers Bayimkhanim Valiyeva and Nurlan Novrasli accompanied by tar, kamancha and other instruments.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will complete on April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.